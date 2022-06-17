New rules on 'non-war' PLA operations a warning to those threatening Chinese security: Analysts

BEIJING - A set of trial rules governing the "non-war" deployment of the Chinese military has come into effect, with military analysts saying it is a warning to those who might threaten China's security and internal stability during a politically sensitive year.

The rules, which were signed off by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (June 15), aim to protect "people's lives and property, safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintain regional peace and stability", said state news agency Xinhua.