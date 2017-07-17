Viaduct collapse: Temporary road opens, two workers still in ICU

A temporary bypass road to connect Upper Changi Road East and the Pan-Island Expressway (Changi) opened at noon yesterday, following the collapse of an uncompleted highway structure there last Friday.

The road, which has been put through a safety and design review, will be used until investigations and recovery works on the affected existing slip road are completed, said the Land Transport Authority yesterday.

The temporary road had been scheduled to open on Saturday, but was delayed by wet weather.

Meanwhile, two of the 10 workers injured in the accident remain in the intensive care unit of Changi General Hospital (CGH). The Straits Times understands that they were still in critical condition as of yesterday morning.

The incomplete road viaduct linking the Tampines Expressway to the PIE collapsed at around 3.30am last Friday, resulting in the death of Chinese national Chen Yinchuan, 31.

Ten other workers from Bangladesh, China and India were injured.

Six of the injured workers, including the duo in ICU, are still warded at CGH, while four have been discharged after being treated, said a CGH spokesman yesterday.

In a statement, Or Kim Peow (OKP), the main contractor for the collapsed highway structure, said a 22-year-old Bangladeshi worker was discharged from hospital yesterday afternoon.

He is employed by Tongda Construction and Engineering, a subcontractor on the project which had employed 10 of the workers affected, including Mr Chen.

The eleventh worker is employed by another subcontractor, Transit-Mixed Concrete.

The OKP spokesman said: "OKP's representative has been visiting the injured workers and checking on their health conditions on a daily basis since the incident."

The group has continued to provide "all necessary assistance and support", including helping to cover the affected workers' loss of income during their recovery, she added.

On Friday, Migrant Workers' Centre chairman Yeo Guat Kwang said that all employers involved had provided the necessary guarantees to CGH to bear the treatment costs for their workers, or were in the process of doing so.

The injured workers are being assisted by a team from the centre.

Mr Yeo said Mr Chen's employer was in talks with the Chinese Embassy here over repatriation arrangements.