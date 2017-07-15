PIE work site collapse: Bypass road to open on Sunday afternoon instead, says LTA

Ongoing excavation work for a temporary bypass road for traffic heading towards PIE (Changi Airport) from Upper Changi Road East on Saturday (July 15).
Ongoing excavation work for a temporary bypass road for traffic heading towards PIE (Changi Airport) from Upper Changi Road East on Saturday (July 15).ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The collapsed section of a viaduct under construction as seen along slip road from PIE to TPE, on July 14, 2017.
The collapsed section of a viaduct under construction as seen along slip road from PIE to TPE, on July 14, 2017. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
SINGAPORE - The temporary bypass road to connect motorists from Upper Changi Road East to Pan-Island Expressway (Changi) will open by Sunday (July 16) afternoon, instead of on Saturday, the Land Transport Authority said in a statement.

"Due to the wet weather conditions, more time was needed to prepare the ground, before we are able to proceed with the paving of the temporary road surface," said LTA.

"As safety is paramount, LTA will carry out a review of the temporary road and conduct a trial drive-through before opening the road for public use. We thank the public for their understanding," it added.

LTA said it would continue to add buses on Service 24 to minimise inconvenience to commuters, and added that traffic conditions in the area "remain light".

The accident on a work site at a viaduct in Upper Changi Road East on early Friday morning killed a Chinese national, 31-year-old Chen Yinchuan, and injured 10 other workers.

LTA also said that seven of the 10 injured workers remain warded in hospital as of 10am on Saturday.

 

It said its officers will continue to render all necessary assistance to the workers affected in the accident.

 

