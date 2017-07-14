PIE work site collapse: 7 workers hospitalised, 2 in ICU, and 3 others discharged after treatment

SINGAPORE - Ten construction workers were taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH) after an uncompleted structure linking the Tampines Expressway (TPE) to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) collapsed on early Friday (July 14) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one worker was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. He has been identified as 31-year-old Chinese national Mr Chen Yinchuan.

The Straits Times understands that the injuries the workers suffered include fractures, head pain and ankle injuries. One of the workers who were admitted to hospital had an injury to his right hip, which had been impaled.

The hospital added that none of the workers is in critical condition as of now.

The Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) on Friday night said the injured workers are all men, aged between 22 and 49. Six are from Bangladesh, three from China and one from India.

The workers were employees of three different companies who were sub-contractors on the worksite, and all three employers have indicated they will bear the treatment costs for their workers.

The employer of the late Mr Chen is considering flying his family here to pay their respects.

MWC will help the employer to facilitate repatriation arrangements via the Chinese Embassy, and will be working with the embassy to facilitate necessary travel formalities for the next-of-kin after confirmation from the employer.

Changi General Hospital on Friday also issued a statement on the work site collapse.

It said 10 casualties from the collapsed viaduct structure incident at the slip road from Upper Changi Road East to PIE (Changi) were taken to CGH to treatment.

Of these, seven workers were admitted, and two are in the ICU. Three were discharged after receiving treatment.

When The Straits Times visited the CGH's accident and emergency (A&E) department at around 8am, two of the injured workers were seen in wheelchairs and waiting for treatment.

The two workers, who suffered minor injuries, said that after the structure collapsed, many rushed to help get the others out.

In a media statement, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said Or Kim Peow Contractors was carrying out works to cast decking for the new viaduct when a section of the structure between two piers collapsed.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the corbels supporting the pre-cast beams had given way. A corbel is a structural piece of stone or metal jutting from a wall to carry a weight. As a precautionary measure, LTA checked all its other work sites.

Works at all LTA road and rail construction sites observed safety timeouts on Friday morning, LTA said, and added in a statement in the evening that work had resumed on other sites at 1pm.