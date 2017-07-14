Structure on highway under construction collapses on PIE; SCDF officers at scene

A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).
A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).
A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE). ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).
A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).
A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).
A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).
A structure collapsed on early Friday morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Published
36 min ago
jariffin@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A structure on an incomplete highway collapsed early Friday (July 14) morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the incident at about 3.35am, according to a post on their Facebook.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at 4.30am, SCDF officers were carrying out rescue operations with search dogs.

Scenes after a flyover collapsed along the PIE Part 1

ST understands that several people were injured and at least one had died.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The story is developing.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice