Structure on highway under construction collapses on PIE; SCDF officers at scene

SINGAPORE - A structure on an incomplete highway collapsed early Friday (July 14) morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the incident at about 3.35am, according to a post on their Facebook.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at 4.30am, SCDF officers were carrying out rescue operations with search dogs.

ST understands that several people were injured and at least one had died.

The story is developing.