PIE work site collapse: Temporary bypass road to open on Sunday at noon

SINGAPORE - The temporary bypass road to connect vehicles from Upper Changi Road East to the Pan-Island Expressway (Changi) will open on Sunday (July 16) at noon, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a statement.

The temporary bypass road, which has completed a safety and design review, will remain in use until investigations and recovery works on the affected existing slip-road are completed, it added.

"Motorists are advised to drive carefully and follow the temporary signs on-site," said LTA.

The bypass had been due to open on Saturday (July 15), but was delayed by wet weather.

"Due to the wet weather conditions, more time was needed to prepare the ground, before we are able to proceed with the paving of the temporary road surface," LTA had explained on Saturday.

The accident on a work site at a viaduct in Upper Changi Road East on early Friday morning killed a Chinese national, 31-year-old Chen Yinchuan, and injured 10 other workers.

LTA also said that seven of the 10 injured workers remain warded in hospital as of 8am on Sunday.

It said its officers will continue to render all necessary assistance to the workers affected in the accident.