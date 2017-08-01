Parliament: Probe into PIE viaduct collapse to conclude in October

SINGAPORE - Investigations into the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) viaduct collapse are slated to be completed in October, and the project will be put on hold until then.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said in Parliament on Tuesday (Aug 1) that although preliminary investigations point to the design of the corbels as the cause of the collapse which killed one worker and injured 10 others on July 14, he urged MPs to be patient and let investigations "take its due course".

To questions on why the main contractor Or Kim Peow (OKP) was awarded the project despite having a fatal incident in 2015, Mr Lam said this was because investigations to that incident had not concluded when the tender was awarded.

He added that before the 2015 incident, OKP had a good safety record, and that it submitted the lowest bid.

MP Seah Kian Peng asked if the tender evaluation system should be reviewed to take into a bidder's involvement in a safety incident notwithstanding ongoing investigations.

In response, Dr Lam said the Land Transport Authority does review evaluation processes, but any change must involve input from the Building and Construction Authority.

He revealed that a price-quality ratio of 70:30 was adopted for the PIE viaduct project. And although safety makes up 15 per cent of the quality aspect, the LTA typically assigns 25 per cent to quality.