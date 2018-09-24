While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 24

Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh's accuser agrees to testify Thursday

The woman accusing President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has agreed to testify before a Senate committee on Thursday, her lawyers said.

"We committed to moving forward with an open hearing on Thursday Sept 27 at 10:00 am.

"Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her," said a statement from Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers, quoted by US media.

Man arrested with taser at UK's Buckingham Palace visitor entrance: Police

A man has been arrested at the visitors' entrance to Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace residence for possession of a taser, London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

Police, who did not say whether the Queen was at the palace at the time, said the arrest was not terror-related.

"Police were called at 12:47hrs on Sunday, 23 September to a report of a man detained by security staff at the visitor entrance to Buckingham Palace," the police said in a statement.

Opec, Russia rebuff Trump's call for immediate boost to oil output

Opec's leader Saudi Arabia and its biggest oil-producer ally outside the group, Russia, ruled out on Sunday any immediate, additional increase in crude output, effectively rebuffing US President Donald Trump's calls for action to cool the market.

"I do not influence prices," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters as Opec and non-Opec energy ministers gathered in Algiers for a meeting that ended with no formal recommendation for any additional supply boost.

Benchmark Brent oil reached US$80 a barrel this month, prompting Trump to reiterate on Thursday his demand that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries lower prices.

Football: Germany to follow World Cup winners France in regeneration

France won the 2018 World Cup by regenerating their squad and previous holders Germany must now do the same, the countries' respective coaches said on Sunday.

Didier Deschamps and Joachim Loew were speaking at FIFA's World Cup conference in London attended by representatives of almost 200 member associations.

Deschamps, who in July became one of only three men to win the competition as both player and coach, said it was necessary to rejuvenate the French side that lost the 2016 European Championship final on home ground to Portugal.

Plus-sized models and 1990s "supers" walk for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan

Plus-sized models led by Ashley Graham joined 1990s-era supermodels and celebrities on Dolce & Gabbana's catwalk on Sunday as the Italian fashion house presented its opulent DNA spring-summer collection.

VIPs also studded the audience at one of the last shows of Milan's fashion week, with singers Stevie Wonder, Cardi B and Liam Payne surrounded by young influencers in the front row.

Church bells rang as a solemn procession of women dressed in black and veiled, carrying candles, opened the show.

