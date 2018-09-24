Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh's accuser agrees to testify Thursday

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The woman accusing President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has agreed to testify before a Senate committee on Thursday, her lawyers said.

"We committed to moving forward with an open hearing on Thursday Sept 27 at 10:00 am.

"Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her," said a statement from Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers, quoted by US media.

The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmed that the next Kavanaugh nomination hearing has been rescheduled to Thursday at 10:00 am (1400 GMT).

The announcement follows days of negotiations to arrange the testimony of Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of pinning her down and muffling her cries as he tried to pull off her clothes at a high school party in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh denies the allegations, and has said he wishes to testify to clear his name. At stake is not only the fate of Trump's hand-picked Supreme Court nominee, but also Republican chances in November's midterm polls, which could be harmed if the nomination process drags on closer to election day.