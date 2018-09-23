Man arrested with taser at UK's Buckingham Palace visitor entrance: Police

Tourists at the front gate of the Buckingham Palace in London on Sept 11, 2014.
Tourists at the front gate of the Buckingham Palace in London on Sept 11, 2014. PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - A man has been arrested at the visitors' entrance to Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace residence for possession of a taser, London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday (Sept 23).

Police, who did not say whether the Queen was at the palace at the time, said the arrest was not terror-related.

"Police were called at 12:47hrs on Sunday, 23 September to a report of a man detained by security staff at the visitor entrance to Buckingham Palace," the police said in a statement.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, namely a Taser. He remains in custody at a central London police station at this stage."

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!