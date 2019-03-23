While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 24

Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway

Rescue helicopters were evacuating people from a cruise ship which suffered engine failure on Saturday (March 23) in stormy weather off the west coast of Norway, police and rescue workers said.

The maritime rescue service said the Viking Sky, with about 1,300 passengers and crew on board, had sent out a mayday signal as it had been drifting towards land. The crew were later able to restart one engine and the ship was at anchor about 2 km from land.

Eight people suffered light injuries and had been evacuated, said the rescue service, which was coordinating the response. It did not give details of how the people were hurt.

Fix to 737 MAX anti-stall software is ready: Sources

A fix to the anti-stall system suspected in October's Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 that killed 189 people in Indonesia is ready, industry sources said Saturday (March 23).

The sources said Boeing was due to present the patch to officials and pilots of US airlines American, Southwest and United in Renton, Washington state, where the craft is assembled.





"Boeing has already finalised the necessary corrective measures for the Max," an industry source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Pope accepts resignation of Chilean cardinal accused of covering up abuse





PHOTO: EPA-EFE





Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati as archbishop of Santiago, the highest-ranking member of the Catholic Church in Chile, who has been caught up in the country's sex abuse scandal.

The decision to accept Ezzati's resignation, announced in a Vatican statement on Saturday (March 23), comes at a time of sustained criticism of the Church's response to a decades-long sexual abuse crisis.

Victims of sexual abuse by clergymen say a top-level conference at the Vatican last month failed to come up with concrete measures to tackle the issue.

Sporadic clashes break out in latest French 'yellow vest' protests

Sporadic clashes broke out in Paris and other French cities on Saturday (March 23) during "yellow vest"protests against President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Police fired tear gas at protesters near the capital's Boulevard de Strasbourg, and near the Gare du Nord and Gare de L'Est rail stations.

Clashes also broke out in Lille in northern France, and Toulouse and Montpellier in the south.

Swimming: Maximillian Ang sets national record in men's 200m breaststroke

Two years ago, he was "demotivated and demoralised" after failing to qualify for the SEA Games.

But Maximillian Ang turned those negative feelings into motivation. It paid off at the Liberty Insurance 50th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships on Saturday (March 23), when the 18-year-old rewrote the men's 200m breaststroke national record of 2min 15.11sec in the morning's heats, lowering Lionel Khoo's mark of 2:15.24.

In the evening's finals, Ang clocked 2:15.96 and finished second behind Japan's Kohei Honda (2:14.21).

