Sporadic clashes break out in latest French 'yellow vest' protests

PARIS (REUTERS) - Sporadic clashes broke out in Paris and other French cities on Saturday (March 23) during "yellow vest"protests against President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Police fired tear gas at protesters near the capital's Boulevard de Strasbourg, and near the Gare du Nord and Gare de L'Est rail stations.

Clashes also broke out in Lille in northern France, and Toulouse and Montpellier in the south.

The government had brought in troops to back up the police this Saturday after protests last weekend led to vandalism and looting on the Champs Elysees.