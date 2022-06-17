While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 17

EU leaders back 'immediate' candidate status for Ukraine

France, Germany, Italy and Romania are all in favour of Ukraine receiving "immediate" official candidate status to join the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Kyiv on Thursday.

"All four of us support the status of immediate candidate for accession," he said at a joint news conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian premier Mario Draghi and Romanian leader Klaus Iohannis who all arrived by train in the Ukrainian capital earlier on Thursday.

Since Russia invaded on Feb 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pushing for Ukraine's rapid admission into the EU and he has demanded an answer on its candidacy before the end of this month.

"We are ready to work for our state to become a full member of the EU," Mr Zelensky said ahead of an EU leaders summit on June 23-24 at which Kyiv's application to become a candidate for membership is likely to be given a green light.

