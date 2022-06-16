In Kyiv, EU leaders back 'immediate' candidate status for Ukraine

KYIV (AFP) - France, Germany, Italy and Romania are all in favour of Ukraine receiving "immediate" official candidate status to join the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Kyiv on Thursday (June 16).

"All four of us support the status of immediate candidate for accession," he said at a joint news conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian premier Mario Draghi and Romanian leader Klaus Iohannis who all arrived by train in the Ukrainian capital earlier on Thursday.

Since Russia invaded on Feb 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pushing for Ukraine's rapid admission into the EU and he has demanded an answer on its candidacy before the end of this month.

"We are ready to work for our state to become a full member of the EU," Mr Zelensky said ahead of an EU leaders summit on June 23-24 at which Kyiv's application to become a candidate for membership is likely to be given a green light.

"Ukrainians have already earned the right to go down this road and obtain this candidate status," he told the news conference standing alongside the EU leaders.

Ukraine sees the prospect of joining the EU as a way of reducing its geopolitical vulnerability, which has been exposed by Russia's war inside its borders.

Although many key European nations view such aspirations as favourable, they have warned that membership could take years or even decades.

And it will come with strict conditions attached.

"This status will be accompanied by a roadmap and will also involve taking into account the situation in the Balkans and the neighbouring area, notably Moldova," said Mr Macron.

France holds the rotating presidency of the EU until the end of this month.

'Profound reforms needed'

"Italy wants Ukraine in the EU," Mr Draghi told the news conference.

"It wants Ukraine to have candidate status and will support this position at the next European Council," he said of next week's meeting, while making clear that the road to membership "will have to see profound reforms in Ukrainian society".