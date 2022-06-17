Russian spy tried to penetrate ICC war crimes court, say Dutch

THE HAGUE (AFP) - The Netherlands said on Thursday (June 16) it had stopped a Russian spy posing as a Brazilian intern from infiltrating the International Criminal Court, which is investigating war crimes in Ukraine.

The Russian, identified as Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, 36, flew to the Netherlands in April using an elaborate deep cover story that he had built up over the past 12 years.

But Dutch authorities said they saw through his fake identity as 33-year-old Brazilian citizen named Viktor Muller Ferreira, and unmasked him as an agent of Moscow's GRU military intelligence.

Cherkasov was put on the next flight back to Brazil, where police said he was arrested for identity fraud.

The Dutch said Cherkasov could have accessed "highly valuable" intelligence on the ICC's probe into war crimes in Ukraine or even influenced criminal proceedings at the Hague-based tribunal.

The head of the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service, or AIVD, said it was "very rare" to catch a Russian agent "of this calibre".

"The GRU has spent years creating this fake identity. It's an enormous effort," Erik Akerboom was quoted as saying by the Dutch ANP news agency.

'Cover identity'

Cherkasov was a so-called "illegal" - spy parlance for an agent who has lived abroad under a fake identity for years - whose "well-constructed cover identity" hid all ties with Russia, the AIVD said.

In scenes that could have come from a spy novel, the Dutch even released a four-page document setting out Cherkasov's "legend" that was likely written by Cherkasov himself in around 2010.

The highly detailed document in Portuguese - but with grammatical mistakes - includes stories about his background, including his supposedly troubled relationship with his parents, his hatred of fish, his crush on a teacher.

It also tries to cover up doubts about his Brazilian heritage, saying that he was nicknamed "Gringo" because he "looked like a German" and includes full addresses of a restaurant in Brasilia with the "best brown stew in town" and a trance music club, in an apparent attempt to back up his cover story.

The Dutch intelligence service however pinpointed him as a "threat to national security" and notified the immigration service.

"On these grounds, the intelligence officer was refused entry into the Netherlands in April and declared unacceptable. He was sent back to Brazil on the first flight out," the AIVD said.