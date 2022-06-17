Trump was told Pence could not overturn US election but still pressured him, panel hears

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Former president Donald Trump pressured his vice-president, Mike Pence, to overturn his 2020 election defeat despite being told repeatedly Pence had no authority to do so, aides to Pence told the congressional committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol on Thursday (June 16).

Members of the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee said Trump continued his pressure campaign even though he knew a violent mob of his supporters was threatening the Capitol as Pence and lawmakers met to formally certify President Joe Biden's victory in the November 2020 election.

The nine-member committee has used the first three of at least six public hearings expected this month to build a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat amounted to illegal conduct, far beyond normal politics.

"Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal. He knew it was wrong," Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said. "That courage put him in tremendous danger."

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, while repeating his false accusations that he lost the election only because of widespread fraud that benefited the Democrat Biden. He and his supporters - including many Republican members of Congress - dismiss the Jan 6 panel as a political witchhunt.

Marc Short, who was Pence's chief of staff, said in videotaped testimony that Pence told Trump "many times" that he did not have the authority to stop the vote certification in Congress as the Republican president sought.

Gregory Jacob, Pence's counsel, said the main proponent of that theory, outside lawyer John Eastman, admitted in front of Trump two days before the attack that his plan to have Pence halt the procedure would violate the law.

Trump's accountability for the Jan 6 riot is "incidental to his responsibility and accountability for his attempt to steal the 2020 presidential election from the American people," retired US Appeals Court Judge J. Michael Luttig told the committee.

"It is breathtaking that these arguments even were conceived, let alone entertained by the president of the United States at that perilous moment in history," Luttig, who was an informal adviser to Pence, said.

The committee played chilling video showing some of the Trump supporters in the crowds of thousands of people who descended on the Capitol baying for Pence to be pulled out of the building, or hanged.

'Courage'

Committee members said Trump's comments against Pence fuelled their anger.

"You'll also hear that the president knew there was a violent mob at the Capitol when he tweeted at 2.24pm that the vice-president did not have the quote, 'courage' to do what needed to be done," said Democratic Representative Pete Aguilar, a committee leading questioning of the witnesses.