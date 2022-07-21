While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 21

Sunak, Truss are final candidates in British PM race

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday made it through to the final stage of the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was eliminated after securing 105 votes, the lowest among the three contenders.

Sunak secured 137 votes, while Ms Truss had 113.

The race now moves to Conservative Party members who will decide the new leader and prime minister. The result will be announced on Sept 5.

