While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 21

Sunak, Truss are final candidates in British PM race
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday made it through to the final stage of the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was eliminated after securing 105 votes, the lowest among the three contenders.
Sunak secured 137 votes, while Ms Truss had 113.
The race now moves to Conservative Party members who will decide the new leader and prime minister. The result will be announced on Sept 5.
Trumps bid farewell to Ivana at funeral in New York
Ex-president Donald Trump and his eldest children gathered at a church in New York on Wednesday to say goodbye to his first wife Ivana who died last week aged 73.
Don Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump joined their father and former first lady Melania for their mother's funeral service at St Vincent Ferrer Church on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of the former US president, died of "blunt impact injuries" on Thursday, reportedly caused by a fall down the stairs at her home.
US to send four more Himars to Ukraine
The United States will send four more high mobility artillery rocket systems (Himars) to Ukraine, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, in the latest military package to help it defend itself against Russian forces.
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier this week ordered generals to prioritise destroying Ukraine's long-range missiles and artillery, after Western-supplied weapons were used to strike Russian supply lines.
Nearly five months since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, Russian forces are grinding through the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and occupy around a fifth of the country.
Facing Russian 'blackmail', EU seeks to cut gas use
The European Commission on Wednesday urged EU countries to reduce demand for natural gas by 15 per cent over the coming months to secure winter stocks and defeat Russian "blackmail".
Announcing an emergency plan, EU commissioners also asked member states to give Brussels special powers to impose compulsory energy rationing if Russia cuts off Europe's gas lifeline.
A total shutdown of imports or a sharp reduction in the east to west flow could have a catastrophic effect on the European economy, shutting factories and forcing households to turn down the heat.
England women rally to reach Euro 2022 semi-finals
England rallied from the brink of elimination to beat Spain 2-1 after extra time and reach the semi-finals of Euro 2022 thanks to Georgia Stanway's stunning strike.
Ether Gonzalez's opener had the hosts heading for an early exit, but Ella Toone rescued the Lionesses six minutes from the end of normal time before Stanway's winner took England into the last four of a fourth consecutive major tournament.
Sarina Wiegman's side will face Sweden or Belgium in the last four on Tuesday.