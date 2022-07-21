Trumps bid farewell to Ivana at funeral in New York

NEW YORK (AFP) - Ex-president Donald Trump and his eldest children gathered at a church in New York on Wednesday (July 20) to say goodbye to his first wife Ivana who died last week aged 73.

Don Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump joined their father and former first lady Melania for their mother's funeral service at St Vincent Ferrer Church on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The siblings and their partners and children looked on solemnly as Ivana Trump's casket was carried into the church for the 1.30pm service.

Donald Trump and Melania entered by a side door, an AFP photographer saw, as the funeral took place under heightened security.

Inside, Eric Trump told mourners that his Czech-born mom had been "the embodiment of the American dream" and "a force of nature," the New York Post reported.

Ivanka Trump described her mother as a "trailblazer" during the Catholic service that was billed as a "celebration of life," the tabloid added.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of the former US president, died of "blunt impact injuries" on Thursday, reportedly caused by a fall down the stairs at her home.

She was a model who grew up under communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia before marrying Donald Trump, then a budding real estate developer, in 1977.

Throughout the 1980s, the Trumps were one of New York's highest-profile couples, their extravagant lifestyle exemplifying the flashy excesses of the decade.