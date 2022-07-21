Facing Russian 'blackmail', EU seeks to cut gas use

BRUSSELS (AFP) - The European Commission on Wednesday (July 20) urged EU countries to reduce demand for natural gas by 15 per cent over the coming months to secure winter stocks and defeat Russian "blackmail".

Announcing an emergency plan, EU commissioners also asked member states to give Brussels special powers to impose compulsory energy rationing if Russia cuts off Europe's gas lifeline.

A total shutdown of imports or a sharp reduction in the east to west flow could have a catastrophic effect on the European economy, shutting factories and forcing households to turn down the heat.

Last year, Russia represented 40 per cent of the EU's total gas imports and any further disruption to supply would also push consumer prices higher and raise the risk of a deep recession.

"Russia is blackmailing us," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

"Russia is using energy as a weapon and therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial major cut off of Russian gas or total cut off... Europe needs to be ready."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has played hot and cold in recent days with his threats to cut off gas deliveries to the bloc of 27 members, but Brussels is asking EU countries to prepare for the worst.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 and the West responded with sanctions, Russia has begun reducing its gas deliveries, apparently to prevent EU countries from replenishing reserves.

Europe is eagerly watching whether Russia will resume gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Thursday when scheduled maintenance is due to be completed.

German pipeline manager Gascade said it expected Russian gas deliveries to resume at 40 per cent of capacity, the level of supplies before maintenance work.

Putin cast doubt on Wednesday whether repair work conducted abroad on a compressor turbine would allow Russia to increase transit.

'Not enough'

The EU has scrambled to replace Russian gas from farther-flung suppliers such as the United States, Norway, Azerbaijan and Algeria.

But the International Energy Agency warned on Monday that non-Russian gas resources "are simply not going to be enough".