Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are final 2 candidates in race to become British PM

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday (July 20) made it through to the final stage of the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was eliminated after securing 105 votes, the lowest among the three contenders.

Mr Sunak secured 137 votes, while Ms Truss had 113.

The race now moves to Conservative Party members who will decide the new leader and prime minister.

The result will be announced on Sept 5.

Wednesday's vote means Britain will get either its first British-Asian prime minister or the third female leader in its history.

A Sunak-Truss duel was widely predicted at the start of the contest, with both considered Conservative heavyweights having held two of the most senior positions in Mr Johnson’s administration. They supported him through months of turmoil and a police probe into illegal pandemic parties in Downing Street.

But the outgoing prime minister’s shadow will now hang over them in very different ways. While Ms Truss stayed outwardly loyal, Mr Sunak’s dramatic decision to quit on July 5 – moments after Health Secretary Sajid Javid had done so – set events in motion that would ultimately bring Mr Johnson down.

Mr Johnson's shadow

Mr Sunak has tried to distance himself from his old boss, repeatedly referencing “disagreements”. The strategy is to appeal to Tories fed up with the scandal surrounding Mr Johnson – though Mr Sunak is undermined by the fact that like the prime minister, he was fined over “partygate”.

Meanwhile Ms Truss has faced the opposite challenge, having to justify her decision to stay on in Mr Johnson’s caretaker government after dozens of ministers resigned. She even sat next to him in the House of Commons on Monday as he talked up his record in office.

Ms Truss has defended her support, insisting she was bound by the cabinet’s “collective responsibility” when asked about Mr Johnson’s controversies. She will be hoping there are enough Tory members who believe the prime minister has been ill-treated by the party after he won an emphatic 80-strong majority in Parliament at the last general election in 2019, the biggest win for the Conservatives since 1987.

Mr Johnson has not publicly endorsed any candidate but close allies, including Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Brexit Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, back Ms Truss. The latest YouGov poll of Tory members also point to a Truss victory.