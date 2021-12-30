While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 30

World hits record Covid-19 cases as WHO warns over Omicron

The world smashed a record number of Covid-19 infections in a week, an AFP tally revealed on Wednesday, as the WHO warned that Omicron poses a "very high" risk and could yet overwhelm healthcare systems.

The highly transmissible variant propelled the United States, France and Denmark into fresh records on Wednesday.

The AFP tally showed registered infections were up 37 per cent to 6.55 million globally from Dec 22-28 compared to the previous seven-day period.

They were the highest figures since the World Health Organisation declared a pandemic in March 2020, underscoring the blistering pace of Omicron transmission, with tens of millions of people facing a second consecutive year of restrictions dampening New Year's Eve celebrations.

