Biden and Putin to speak by phone amid Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON/REHOBOTH BEACH, DELAWARE (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Dec 30), the White House said, as Washington crafts a common response to Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border with European allies.

Biden and Putin will discuss a range of topics, including upcoming security talks between the countries, National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters the call was planned for "late Thursday evening," without elaborating.

Horne said Biden had spoken with leaders across Europe about the situation on the Ukraine border, while Biden administration officials were in touch with Nato, the European Union and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Moscow has alarmed the West by massing tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine in the past two months, following its seizure of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014 and its backing of separatists fighting Kyiv troops in eastern Ukraine.

Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine and says it has the right to move its troops on its own soil as it likes.

Moscow, worried by what it says is the West's re-arming of Ukraine, has said it wants legally-binding guarantees Nato will not expand further eastwards, and that certain offensive weapons will not be deployed to Ukraine or other neighbouring countries.

US concerns have not ebbed in recent weeks, according to a senior Biden administration official.

"We are at a moment of crisis and have been for some weeks now given the Russian build-up, and it will take a high level of engagement to address this and to find a path of de-escalation," said the official, who declined to be named.

The official said Putin requested the call.

"When President Biden has asked to speak with President Putin over the course of 2021, President Putin has said, Yes, let's talk. And when President Putin says, I'm interested in touching base and having a phone call, President Biden says yes."

Biden is likely to reiterate during the call that the United States will take swift economic action against Russia in the case of an invasion. They will also reinforce the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in such a case. But the US president has been pushing diplomacy as an alternative.