Football: Rebecca Welch to become first woman referee in FA Cup third round

LONDON (REUTERS) - Rebecca Welch is set to become the first woman to referee in the FA Cup third round, the organisers of the world's oldest football competition said on Wednesday (Dec 29).

The 38-year-old will take charge of second-tier Birmingham City's home tie against third-tier Plymouth Argyle, which will be played at St Andrews on Jan 8, as the first female referee at that stage of the competition.

She became the first female referee to be appointed to an English Football League match earlier this year - Harrogate Town against Port Vale in the fourth tier.

Welch has refereed men's matches in the National League plus elite women's games including the 2017 FA Cup final.