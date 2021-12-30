Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced

A 2016 photo shows Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver at the funeral of former US first lady Nancy Reagan. PHOTO: REUTERS
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have officially finalised their divorce, more than 10 years after proceedings began.

Court documents filed on Tuesday showed that a final settlement had been reached between the Terminator star and the US journalist, formally ending their 35 year marriage.

The terms of the divorce settlement were not made public.

Shriver, the niece of slain US president John F. Kennedy, filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger ended his term as California Governor and admitted fathering a child with the couple's housekeeper some 14 years previously.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 and had four children together.

