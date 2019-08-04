While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 4

Multiple people killed in Texas shooting

A shooting at a Walmart store in Texas left multiple people dead on Saturday with police warning that more than one gunman may have been involved in the attack.

At least one suspect was taken into custody after the shooting in the border city of El Paso, triggering fear and panic among weekend shoppers as well as widespread condemnation.

It was the second fatal shooting in less than a week at a Walmart store in the US and comes after a mass shooting in California last weekend.

Dan Patrick, the lieutenant-governor of Texas, confirmed that there had been up to 20 casualties in the shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall after local television networks had reported similar numbers.

Russian police detain over 800 in opposition crackdown in Moscow

Russian police forcibly detained over 800 people attending a protest in Moscow on Saturday to demand free elections, including prominent activist Lyubov Sobol, after authorities warned the demonstration was illegal.

Police removed Sobol from a taxi and bundled her into a van minutes before the start of what anti-Kremlin activists described as a peaceful walk to protest against the exclusion of their candidates from an election next month.

Soon after the start of the protest, a Reuters reporter saw several hundred people milling around at one of the designated protest points in central Moscow. Minutes later, a line of riot police began to squeeze people out of the area.

Syria's first lady says 'totally' cancer free

The wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview aired late on Saturday that she was "totally" free of breast cancer after a year of treatment.

"My journey has ended... I totally conquered cancer," said Asma al-Assad, sporting a stylish short haircut and a long white dress, in an interview broadcast on state television.

The Syrian presidency announced last August that the 44-year-old first lady had begun treatment for breast cancer.

French hoverboard inventor readies second Channel crossing bid

A French inventor will on Sunday make his second attempt to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed, having abandoned a previous bid after failing to land on a refuelling platform and falling into the sea.

Franky Zapata, who wowed crowds during France's Bastille Day celebrations on July 14 by soaring over a military parade in Paris on the device, said he had changed refuelling arrangements to give himself the best chance of a successful crossing.

"I just want to do it this time, we changed the boat, we took a bigger boat and built a bigger platform," Zapata told a news conference on Saturday just outside the northern port of Calais.

Football: James keeps his cool to give Man United victory over Milan

Daniel James converted the winning penalty in a shootout to give Manchester United victory over AC Milan and six wins in as many pre-season matches on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Wales international - who signed from second tier Swansea in the close season - sealed victory after David de Gea had saved a spot kick from Daniel Maldini, son of legend Milan and Italy Paolo.

United's 5-4 victory - their other five victories have included beating Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan - in the shootout came after the match ended 2-2 but was not enough for them to win the International Champions Cup with the honours going to Portuguese side Benfica instead.

