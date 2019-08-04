Multiple people killed in Texas shooting: CNN

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A shooting at a shopping mall in the US state of Texas caused multiple fatalities on Saturday (Aug 3), CNN reported.
Olivia Zepeda, chief of staff to the mayor of El Paso, was quoted by the network as saying that “multiple people have been killed in the shooting” in the city and that a number of suspects had been taken into custody.
The local KTSM 9 News channel had earlier reported that 18 people had been shot, without giving a breakdown of the number of dead and injured.
Police had put out a tweet urging people to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall.
"Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active," El Paso police said on Twitter.
The local ABC affiliate, KVIA, said the active shooter situation was unfolding in a Walmart store.
CNN said three restaurants in the area were on lockdown.
