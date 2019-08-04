Multiple people killed in Texas shooting: CNN

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A shooting at a shopping mall in the US state of Texas caused multiple fatalities on Saturday (Aug 3), CNN reported.

Olivia Zepeda, chief of staff to the mayor of El Paso, was quoted by the network as saying that “multiple people have been killed in the shooting” in the city and that a number of suspects had been taken into custody.

The local KTSM 9 News channel had earlier reported that 18 people had been shot, without giving a breakdown of the number of dead and injured.

Police had put out a tweet urging people to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall.

"Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active," El Paso police said on Twitter.

The local ABC affiliate, KVIA, said the active shooter situation was unfolding in a Walmart store.

CNN said three restaurants in the area were on lockdown.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

BREAKING NEWS- ATLEAST 18 PEOPLE ARE DEAD AT A WALMART IN EL PASO TEXAS NEAR CIELO VISTA MALL. A RAMPAGE THAT STARTED OUTSIDE THIS IS A VIDEO SHOWING POLICE RESPONDING. THE SHOOTER IS STILL AT LARGE. pic.twitter.com/6CixceN55g — Disclosure Tv (@DisclosureTv_) August 3, 2019

There is a massive emergency response underway at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas pic.twitter.com/FD2Z7HTAPm — Disaster Alert ⚠ (@DisasterAlert19) August 3, 2019

FBI, CBP, EP Police, fire Border Patrol, DPS all on scene near Wal Mart in El Paso. pic.twitter.com/DKHDROtJSZ — Julian Aguilar (@nachoaguilar) August 3, 2019

BREAKING: Police are advising everyone avoid the Cielo Vista area as an active shooter alert is in effect near the Cielo Vista Mall area #ElPaso #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/cNpa5Z90Rd — Jorge Salgado (@SalgadoPhoto_) August 3, 2019

(This story is developing)