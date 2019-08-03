Russian police detain 600 opposition protesters in Moscow

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian police detained 600 people in central Moscow during an opposition protest on Saturday (Aug 3), independent monitoring group OVD-info reported, after authorities warned the demonstration was illegal.

Among those detained was prominent activist Lyubov Sobol.

Police removed Ms Sobol from a taxi and bundled her into a van minutes before the start of what anti-Kremlin activists described as a peaceful walk to protest against the exclusion of their candidates from an election next month.

Soon after the start of the protest, a Reuters reporter saw several hundred people milling around at one of the designated protest points in central Moscow. Minutes later, a line of riot police began to squeeze people out of the area.

OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group, said police had detained 600 people. Some were beaten with truncheons. Reuters reporters witnessed dozens of arrests.

A similar but authorised protest in St Petersburg was attended by up to 1,000 people, they said.

The focus of protesters' anger is a prohibition on a number of opposition-minded candidates, some of whom are allies of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, from taking part in a September election for Moscow's city legislature.

That vote, though local, is seen as a dry run for a national parliamentary election in 2021.

Authorities say opposition candidates failed to collect enough genuine signatures to register. The excluded candidates say that is a lie and insist on taking part in a contest they believe they could win.

"They (the authorities) are wiping their feet on us," said Elena, a student attending Saturday's protest.

Another attendee, Yevgeny Snetkov, a 61-year-old engineer, described as brazen the way the authorities had prevented opposition candidates from running. "I had no option left but to protest," he said.

At a similar protest a week earlier, police detained more than 1,000 people, sometimes violently, in one of the biggest security operations of recent years that brought widespread international condemnation.

Authorities carried out a new round of detentions and home searches before Saturday's protest and opened criminal proceedings for what they term mass civil unrest, an offence which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in jail.

Activists say the Russian constitution allows them to freely protest. But authorities say they need to agree the timing and location of any demonstrations in advance, something that was not done ahead of Saturday's protest.

Opposition activists say the authorities have repeatedly refused to allow protests in central Moscow, leaving them with no choice but to go ahead anyway. At least eight of Ms Sobol's allies, including Mr Navalny, are in jail for breaking tough protest laws. The ruling United Russia dominates the national parliament and Mr Navalny plus his allies are starved of media air-time.