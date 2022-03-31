Ukraine war heightens Asia's security concerns: PM Lee

WASHINGTON - The war in Ukraine has negatively impacted Asia and damaged the international framework for law and order and peace, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (March 30).

The crisis has also impaired the global multilateral system, a worrying development for a small nation like Singapore which depends on globalisation for its livelihood, he added.

At an hour-long dialogue organised by the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations think-tank, PM Lee laid out how Russia's invasion of its neighbour affects Asia, including Singapore, a deep concern that he and US President Joe Biden expressed after their meeting on Tuesday.

Much of the wide-ranging dialogue was centred on the Ukraine war and its ripple effects on the world, from climate cooperation to energy security.

PM Lee, who has spent the week meeting America's top leaders, also gave his take on South-east Asia's security and economic landscape amid US engagement in the region.

He condemned the Russian invasion as something which endangered the sovereignty of all countries, especially small ones. "If a principle is accepted, that crazy decisions and historical errors are the justification for invading somebody else, I think many of us are going to be feeling very insecure," he said at the event, attended in person by dozens of industry leaders and officials and streamed online to more.

Moreover, he said, the conflict had rent relations in Europe between developed countries and Russia, making it more difficult for countries to work together on issues from trade to nuclear non-proliferation.

"Now it's win-lose, you want the other guy to be down, fix him, crash his economy. So how then do most of the countries hang together and cooperate with one another and not fall into disorder, autarky or anarchy?" he said.