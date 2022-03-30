PM Lee, US V-P Harris discuss new areas of cooperation

WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and United States Vice-President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the longstanding and robust partnership between Singapore and the US and discussed new areas of cooperation when they met on Tuesday (March 29).

Their bilateral meeting was part of a whirlwind day in Washington for PM Lee, who is in the US on a working visit ending Saturday. He met President Joe Biden for an hour on Tuesday morning.

PM Lee and Ms Harris, who met in Singapore in August last year (2021) when she made an official visit to the region, spoke warmly of the economic and security ties between their two countries.

They also followed up on projects in cybersecurity, space cooperation and other areas that Ms Harris had announced during her August trip to Singapore.

Ms Harris, who chairs the White House's National Space Council, noted that Singapore had on Monday signed the Artemis Accords, an American-led international agreement that sets out guidelines for responsible space exploration.

Singapore is the 18th country, and the first from South-east Asia, to join the agreement.

On Tuesday, both countries also announced the US-Singapore Cyber Dialogue, as well as an agreement to expand cooperation in infrastructure development.

Ms Harris said she and PM Lee also discussed the importance of collaboration on the issue of supply chains, and climate change.

America's commitment to the Asia-Pacific region was another theme of their remarks to reporters in the Vice-President's Ceremonial Office.