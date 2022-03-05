What Singapore has done so far amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

SINGAPORE - As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, Singapore has made moves to address the conflict - the worst that Europe has seen since World War II.

Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Feb 24 after months of tension at the border, with Russian troops massing and conducting military exercises. Its actions have been widely condemned by countries around the world, including Singapore.

Here is a list of what the Republic has done so far:

Economic sanctions to make a stand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (March 5) that banks and other financial institutions here will be prohibited from entering into transactions or establishing business relationships with four Russian banks.

They are: VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company; The Corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs Vnesheconombank; Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company; and Bank Rossiya.

The sanctions, first announced on Monday (Feb 28), will also involve a ban on the export of certain goods to Russia that can be used as weapons to inflict harm on or to subjugate the Ukrainians, or contribute to offensive cyber operations.

They include electronics, computers and military goods.

Co-sponsoring UN resolution

Singapore's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Umej Bhatia said on Thursday (March 3) that Singapore has co-sponsored the resolution on the "situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression" tabled by Ukraine.

The resolution condemned human rights violations and abuses resulting from the continued Russian aggression, Ambassador Bhatia said in a statement delivered during an urgent debate at the ongoing 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

It also called on Russia to immediately end such abuses and violations of international law.

The resolution had been been co-sponsored by 66 countries, more than half of which are members of the Forum of Small States, including Singapore.