Texas police say 'wrong decision' not to break into classroom during shooting

UVALDE, TEXAS (BLOOMBERG) - Police in Texas didn't try to break down the classroom door where 19 children and two teachers were killed on Tuesday because they believed the gunman was barricaded alone and that no one was at risk.

It was the "wrong decision" not to break into the room, Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday (May 27) at a press conference near the school.

"From the benefit of hindsight, where I'm sitting now, of course it was not the right decision," he said.

"It was the wrong decision."

Police on Friday shared a detailed timeline of events from the massacre at Robb Elementary School.

During an outdoor briefing that lasted about an hour, McCraw choked up several times as he spoke about children calling 911 to ask for help.

Law-enforcement officials have faced mounting questions and outcry from parents and the community on the response to the mass shooting.

About 80 minutes elapsed between when the shooter entered the school and when officers killed him. During that time, parents and onlookers outside the school urged police to go inside and confront the gunman, according to videos posted to social media.

Abbott, Biden Governor Greg Abbott, a pro-gun Republican, is scheduled to be in Uvalde for another briefing on Friday afternoon. President Joe Biden is set to visit the shooting victims' families on Sunday.

According to the timeline provided by McCraw, the suspect, Salvador Ramos, entered the school at 11.33am. The first officers then entered the school within two minutes, and eventually 19 officers were in the school.

But none tried to breach the room initially.

Officers entered the classroom and killed the suspect at 12.51pm. The incident commander, chief of police of the Uvalde school district, made the decision not to try to break into the classroom where the shooter was barricaded in because it was believed that no children were at risk at that time, McCraw said.

The incident commander then made the decision to wait for more tactical officers to arrive before trying to get into the room to confront the gunman.

Officers entered after they got a key from the janitor, he said.