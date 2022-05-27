New videos recorded during Texas shooting show parents urging police to intervene sooner

UVALDE, TEXAS (REUTERS) - Desperate parents shouted at police to enter the South Texas elementary school where a massacre was unfolding, with some trying to approach the building themselves before being restrained by officers, according to videos recorded during Tuesday's attack.

The videos emerging on Thursday (May 26) - along with initial accounts of the shooting timeline from authorities - suggest up to an hour passed between the time the attack began and the moment specially trained officers breached the fourth-grade classroom where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had killed 19 children and two teachers, shooting him dead.

The New York Times reported that most, if not all, of the victims of the worst school shooting in nearly a decade likely died in the first few minutes of the attack, citing a person familiar with a preliminary timeline compiled by investigators.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Chris Olivarez, told CNN earlier on Thursday that investigators were still trying to confirm a precise minute-by-minute account, including how long Ramos remained barricaded inside the classroom.

In one video posted on Facebook by a man named Angel Ledezma, parents can be seen breaking through yellow police tape and yelling at officers to go into the building.

"It's already been an hour, and they still can't get all the kids out," Ledezma said during the video.

Ledezma did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another video posted on YouTube showed officers restraining at least one adult. One woman can be heard saying, "Why let the children die? There's shooting in there."

"We got guys going in to get kids," one officer is heard telling the crowd. "They're working."

The shooting has reignited a national debate over the country's gun laws. President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats have vowed to push for new restrictions, despite resistance from Republicans.

There were few warning signs: Ramos, a high school dropout, had no criminal record or history of mental illness.

Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday that Ramos had written an online message to someone minutes before the attack saying he was about to "shoot up an elementary school."