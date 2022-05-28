Kids called 911 from classroom during Texas massacre as police waited outside

UVALDE, TEXAS (REUTERS) - Panicked children called 911 emergency services at least half a dozen times from the Texas classrooms where a massacre was unfolding, pleading for police to intervene, while roughly 20 officers waited in a hallway for nearly an hour before entering the room and killing the gunman, authorities said on Friday (May 27).

At least two children called the 911 emergency number from connecting fourth-grade classrooms after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to Colonel Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers.

“He’s in room 112,” a girl whispered on the phone at 12.03pm, more than 45 minutes before police went into the classroom.

The on-site commander, the chief of the school district’s police department in Uvalde, Texas, believed Ramos was barricaded inside and that children were no longer at risk, giving police time to prepare, McCraw said.

“From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course, it was not the right decision,” McCraw said.

“It was the wrong decision.”

Some of the mostly nine- and 10-year-old students trapped with the gunman survived the massacre, including at least two who called 911, McCraw said, though he did not offer a specific tally.

There were at least eight calls from the classroom to 911 between 12.03pm, a half an hour after Ramos first entered the building, and 12:50pm, when police entered and killed Ramos.

Someone whom McCraw did not identify called at 12.16pm and told police that there were still “eight to nine” students alive, the colonel said. Three shots were heard during a call made at 12.21pm.

The same girl who made the first call pleaded with the operator to “please send the police now” at 12.43pm and 12.47pm.

Officers went in three minutes after that final call, according to McCraw, when a US Border Patrol tactical team used a janitor’s key to open the locked door and fatally shot Ramos.

Several officers had an initial exchange of gunfire with Ramos shortly after he entered the school at 11.33am, when two officers were grazed by bullets and took cover. There were as many as 19 officers in the hallway by 12.03pm, McCraw said - the same time that the first 911 call from inside the classroom was received.

Videos that emerged on Thursday showed frantic parents outside the school, urging police to storm the building during the attack, with some having to be restrained by police.