Singapore and US sign MOU to expand cooperation on infrastructure development

WASHINGTON - Singapore and the United States on Tuesday (March 29) agreed to deepen their cooperation on infrastructure development, and will collaborate on green and sustainable infrastructure projects in the South-east Asia region, among other issues.

The two sides renewed and expanded the Memorandum of Understanding to Deepen Cooperation on Infrastructure Development, first signed in March 2019 when then Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing visited Washington.

Tuesday's signing took place during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's working visit to the US, which ends on April 2.

The new agreement was signed by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry Gabriel Lim and Mr Scott Nathan, the chief executive of the US International Development Finance Corp, a federal agency and development finance institution.

The agreement will explore new approaches to spur private sector participation in infrastructure development, such as a round-table discussion on clean energy involving businesses from the US, Singapore and the region.

Both countries will share information, facilitate deals, work together on capability building initiatives, and support potential infrastructure projects in the region in expanded areas of mutual interest, said a statement by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Infrastructure Asia, Singapore's infrastructure agency.

These areas include renewable energy, hydrogen, and technologies known as carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), which reduce carbon emissions.

"Singapore and US companies can look forward to more infrastructure development and financing opportunities to unlock Asia's potential," said the statement.