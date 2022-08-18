FBI's sealed evidence that led to search of Trump's home focus of court hearing

WEST PALM BEACH (REUTERS) - Sealed records containing evidence the US Justice Department presented to secure court approval to search Donald Trump's Florida home will be at the heart of a hearing on Thursday (Aug 18), when news organisations will try to persuade a federal judge that the public deserves to see the details.

The Justice Department has opposed the release of the affidavit containing the evidence, which gave investigators probable cause to believe crimes were committed at Mr Trump's Palm Beach home.

The search at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was part of a federal investigation into whether Mr Trump illegally removed documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

The Justice Department is investigating violations of three laws, including a provision in the Espionage Act that prohibits the possession of national defence information and another statute that makes it a crime to knowingly destroy, conceal or falsify records with the intent to obstruct an investigation.

Attorneys for several media outlets including The New York Times, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal, ABC News and NBC News will ask US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday to unseal the affidavit and other related materials filed with the court, saying the public's right to know and the historic significance of the search outweigh any arguments to keep the records sealed.

Mr Trump in statements on social media has called on the court to unseal the unredacted version of the affidavit "in the interest of transparency."

But none of his attorneys have filed any motions asking the West Palm Beach federal court to do so.

Mr Trump says the search was politically motivated. He has also said, without providing evidence, that he had a standing order to declassify the documents in question.

However, none of the three laws cited by the Justice Department in the search warrant require a showing that the documents were in fact classified.

Mr Trump's political rhetoric about the search has coincided with a rise in threats directed at FBI agents.

In Ohio last week, police shot an armed man dead after he tried to breach an FBI building.

A second man in Pennsylvania, meanwhile, has since been charged with making threats against FBI agents.