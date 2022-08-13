FBI removed top secret documents from Trump's home, WSJ reports

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing documents it reviewed.

FBI agents took around 20 boxes of items, binders of photos, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for Trump's ally Roger Stone, a list of items removed from the property shows, the Journal reported.

Also included in the list was information about the "President of France," it reported.

The list of documents is contained in a seven-page document that also includes the warrant to search the premises that was granted to the FBI by US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the newspaper said.

The list did not provide any more details about the substance of the documents, it said.

Earlier on Friday, Trump denied a Washington Post report that the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home was for possible classified materials related to nuclear weapons, writing on his social media account that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax."

The search on Monday of Trump's home marked a significant escalation in one of the many federal and state investigations he is facing from his time in office and in private business, including a separate one by the Justice Department into a failed bid by Trump's allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election by submitting phony slates of electors.

The investigation into Trump's removal of records started this year, after the National Archives made a referral to the department.