Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida estate: What legal woes does he face?

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Former US president Donald Trump said on Monday (Aug 8) that FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Law enforcement officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump's claims.

The focus of the investigation was not immediately clear.

Here is a look at some of the probes and lawsuits that Trump faces.

Missing national records

The US National Archives and Records Administration in February notified Congress that it had recovered about 15 boxes of White House documents from Trump's Florida home, some of which contained classified materials.

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee at that time said it was expanding an investigation into Trump's actions and asked the Archives to turn over additional information. Trump previously confirmed that he had agreed to return certain records to the Archives, calling it "an ordinary and routine process".

Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol

A congressional panel probing the January 6, 2021, assault by Trump supporters on the US Capitol is working to build a case that he broke the law in trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Vice chair Liz Cheney has said the committee could make multiple referrals to the Justice Department seeking criminal charges against Trump, who accuses the panel of conducting a sham investigation.

In a March 2 court filing, the committee detailed Trump's efforts to persuade then-Vice-President Mike Pence to either reject slates of electors for Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election, or delay a congressional count of those votes.

Trump's efforts likely violated a federal law making it illegal to "corruptly" obstruct any official proceeding, or attempt to do so, said David Carter, the California federal judge overseeing the case.

In the March 2 filing, the committee said it was likely that Trump and others conspired to defraud the United States. That law criminalises any effort by two or more people to interfere with governmental functions "by deceit, craft or trickery".