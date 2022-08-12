US Attorney-General says 'personally approved' Trump home search

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Attorney-General Merrick Garland said on Thursday (Aug 11) he had "personally approved" the dramatic raid on Donald Trump's Florida home and, in a highly unusual move, was requesting the warrant justifying the search be made public.

The country's top prosecutor did not reveal the reason for the unprecedented search of the residence of a former American president, and condemned "unfounded attacks" on the FBI and the Justice Department that followed it.

"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant," Garland told reporters.

"The department does not take such a decision lightly."

"The search warrant was authorised by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause," he said.

While noting that "ethical obligations" prevented him detailing the basis of the raid, Garland said he had asked a Florida judge to unseal the warrant because Trump had publicly confirmed the search and because of the "substantial public interest in this matter."

Trump has until Friday to contest the request.

The Justice Department motion to unseal the warrant noted - and did not dispute - statements by Trump's representatives that the FBI was seeking presidential records and potential classified material.

According to US media, the search related to potential mishandling of classified documents taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House in January 2021.

Political firestorm

The FBI raid on Trump's palatial Mar-a-Lago residence has sparked a political firestorm in an already bitterly divided country and comes as he is weighing another White House run in 2024.

Trump has condemned Monday's raid as politically motivated and a "weaponisation" of the Justice Department.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before," he said.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump said his attorneys had been "cooperating fully" and "the government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it."

"And then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided at 6.30 in the morning," he said, adding that agents even "went through the First Lady's closets and rummaged through her clothing and personal items."