Biden faces crucial test in Europe of ability to project power, reassurance

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Joe Biden faces a crucial test of his ability to project power and reassurance amid the biggest European security crisis in decades, as he seeks to rally US allies around harder-hitting sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.

Mr Biden will join back-to-back summits Thursday (March 24) with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), the Group of Seven and the European Union in Brussels, where the over-arching need to paper over cracks in international support for Ukraine will collide with disagreements over the scope to target energy given Europe's reliance on Russian gas.

The desire to showcase a common resolve against Russian President Vladimir Putin will hit the reality that for all the strong words, there is no will to intervene militarily into a bloody conflict at Nato's door.

The stakes have been raised by the fear that Mr Putin could resort to deploying weapons of mass destruction, as well as unease over the role of China and how Russia's most powerful diplomatic ally may seek to exploit the crisis.

In a stirring address to the United States Congress last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented graphic video footage of Russia's bombardment of Ukraine and switched to English to call on Mr Biden to be the "leader of the world", citing America's example in changing the outcome of World War II.

The last time the US stepped in directly to end a conflict in the region was in the Balkans during the 1990s.

Since then, a series of foreign-policy setbacks culminating in the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan have dampened US enthusiasm to intervene in another conflict.

Mr Biden has already rejected one of Mr Zelenskiy's key demands, to close Ukrainian air space, arguing it would result in fighting between the US and Russia, two nuclear-armed powers.

But he is under pressure to figure out how else to turn up the heat on Mr Putin without alienating allies or precipitating a broader war.

As the conflict enters its fourth week, Russia's military campaign has faltered, yet its forces have occupied considerable territory in the country's south and east with mounting civilian casualties.

Mr Biden's national security adviser, Mr Jake Sullivan, said at a briefing Tuesday that in Brussels, the president and European allies will join "in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement".

They'll also announce "joint action on enhancing European energy security and reducing Europe's dependence on Russian gas at long last," Mr Sullivan added.

He didn't elaborate on either announcement.

The most poignant and emotionally charged part of Mr Biden's trip will come on Friday when he visits Poland, a Nato ally that is hosting the biggest number of displaced Ukrainians in what has become the worst refugee crisis in Europe since the World War II.