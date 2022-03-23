US threat to sanction China is spooking other nations in Asia

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - US President Joe Biden's warning of unspecified consequences if China supports Russia has smaller Asian nations worried they'll be subject to similar penalties for maintaining neutrality over Mr Vladimir Putin's war.

South-east Asia will host two meetings later this year - the Group of 20 (G-20) summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, or Apec - that would normally bring Mr Biden, Mr Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping under one roof.

And the two countries set to host them - Indonesia and Thailand - are starting to worry about getting caught in the middle, even though the summits are months away and it isn't even clear if Mr Putin would turn up.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has privately expressed concern about the US threats of secondary sanctions against China because leaders in Jakarta see Beijing's stance on the war as neutral, according to a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified.

While Indonesia is planning to welcome Russia to the G-20 summit, the person said, leaders in South-east Asia's biggest economy are concerned the US will increase pressure to abandon the country's non-aligned policy.

Indonesia wants to keep the agenda limited to economic policies, global health and climate change, the person added.

Thailand is also concerned that it will be forced to pick sides if the US and its allies boycott the Apec summit over Russia's involvement, according to the Nation newspaper.