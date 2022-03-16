Ukraine's Zelensky renews call for no-fly zone, invokes 9/11 in address to US Congress

WASHINGTON (AFP, REUTERS) - President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine made yet another impassioned appeal on Wednesday (March 16) for the United States and its allies to create a no-fly zone to protect his country from Russian air attacks.

“I have a dream, these words are known to each of you today I can say. I have a need, I need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help,” he asked in a virtual speech to the US Congress.

“Is this a lot to ask for, to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to save people? Is this too much to ask,” pleaded Mr Zelensky, "(so that) Russia would not be able to terrorise our free cities."

Appearing by videolink from the besieged capital Kyiv, Mr Zelensky also compared the horror of Russia's war in his country, which began on Feb 24, to Pearl Harbor and the Sept 11, 2001 attacks.

"This is a terror that Europe has not seen, has not seen for 80 years," Mr Zelensky said.

"Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of Dec 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said, recalling the air raid that brought the US into World War II.

"Remember September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, in battlefields," he said. "Our country experiences the same every day."

He went on to urge the US Congress to provide more weapons to help his country fight off the Russian air strikes.

Mr Zelensky also played a video clip for US lawmakers, showing them the destruction caused by Russia’s invasion of his country.

As sombre music played in the background, the short video showed ruined buildings and injured civilians, including children, with the final frame showing the words “close the sky” in an appeal for a no-fly zone.

Addressing his US counterpart, Mr Zelensky told President Joe Biden that being the leader of the free world also means being “the leader of peace”.

Mr Zelensky said this war is not just about his country but also about “the values of Europe and the world”.

“I am addressing President Biden. You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” Mr Zelensky said, switching to English for the final passage of his speech.