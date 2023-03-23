He’s helped 4.5 million people fight malnutrition by adding nutrients to flour

Eating well can be difficult. Even in Singapore, which is one of the most well-fed and food-secure nations, some people do not have regular healthy meals.

Local scientists have found that one in three older adults are at risk of malnutrition, which means that they are not getting the nutrients, such as zinc, vitamins and iron, that they need. This increases their chances of injuries and falls.

To fight such malnutrition, which is worse in many other countries, American social entrepreneur Felix Brooks-church has come up with a sustainable way to improve the meals of mothers and infants living in underprivileged areas.