She’s unlocking the secrets of hardy corals to help restore marine life

In Singapore, scientists are on a mission to revive dying coral reefs by growing corals in the laboratory. They are gathering coral fragments from the ocean, and harvesting some of the eggs and sperm that the corals release once a year, for this crucial work.

Coral reefs are often called the “tropical rainforests of the sea” and one of the most productive ecosystems on Earth. They also support some 25 per cent of known marine species as well as play an important part in coastal protection and tourism.

To prevent dying corals from affecting aquatic life and people whose livelihoods depend on them, British-born marine biologist Emma Camp aims to uncover the secrets of “super corals” that are somehow thriving amid hostile environments.