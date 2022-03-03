In Pictures: Russian air strikes bombard Ukraine

While shelling continues above, mothers give birth in a maternity ward underground, and others shelter in subway stations.

Police officers remove the body of a passerby killed in yesterday's airstrike that hit Kyiv's main television tower in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022.
Smoke rises from a burnt fitness center ruined after yesterday's blast targeted the TV tower as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People stand inside a damaged shop in the aftermath of a missile strike on the main television tower in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view shows destroyed military vehicles on a street, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, Mar 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view shows the area near National University after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A couple with their newborn baby take shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre as air raid siren sounds are heard amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Anna, 37, is comforted by her husband, Yuri, as she has a contraction at a maternity ward that has shifted to the basement of a maternity hospital for safety in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Families, who have recent newborns, gather in the basement of a maternity ward for safety in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
People stay inside the Dorohozhychi subway station turned into a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man sits inside a stationary train at Dorohozhychi subway station which is used as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Anti-tank Czech hedgehogs in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Destroyed armoured vehicles are seen through broken windows of a house, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, Mar 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view shows a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A picture shows damages in a building entrance after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A picture shows the destroyed interior of a cafe after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on March 2, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Emergencies personnel carry the body out of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on Mar 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. PHOTO: AFP
Local residents work among remains of a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man carries a bicycle out of a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People line up in front of a pharmacy, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Burned buildings that were hit by shelling are seen in the small city of Borodyanka near Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

