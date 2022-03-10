No man's land: Russians lurk in fields at Kyiv's gate

VELYKA DYMERKA, UKRAINE (AFP) - Five shivering Ukrainian soldiers and a Javelin anti-tank missile stood by the last checkpoint separating the northeastern edge of Kyiv from advancing Russian armoured vehicles.

A burst of Grad missile fire from a Russian position further out on the sunny horizon kicked up a cloud of dust a few hundred metres from the freezing defenders.

Advertising salesman Vasyl Popov craned his neck out the door of the local food mart and sighed at the sight of war coming to his hometown.

"The Russians were here last night, shooting," the 38-year-old said.

The bitterly cold wind made his tired eyes water as he studied the road for possible signs of the Russian advance.

"I barely sleep," he said in a near-whisper.

"The moment there is the slightest sound, you immediately run to the window to see what it is, wondering if someone is about to come in."

Second front

The Russians are knocking on the gates of Kyiv, two weeks into their assault on Ukraine.

Kyiv's northwestern edge has witnessed more than a week of ferocious bombardments that have levelled parts of towns.

Tens of thousands have braved near-constant shelling to flee to the relative safety of the Ukrainian capital from working-class towns such as Bucha and Irpin.

But Kyiv's northeastern outskirts had been largely safe - until now.

Mr Popov's village of Velyka Dymerka rests about five kilometres from Kyiv's city limits.

Its northwestern corner runs into a highway that the Russians are using to try to push through into the capital itself.