Ukraine crisis to dominate EU leaders' Versailles summit

VERSAILLES (AFP) - EU leaders will scramble on Thursday (March 10) to find ways to urgently address the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has imperilled the bloc's economy and exposed a dire need for a stronger defence.

The meeting at the Versailles palace is set to be the high point of France's six-month EU presidency, but President Emmanuel Macron will instead spearhead a crisis summit to answer Russian leader Vladimir Putin's brutal disruption to decades of stability in Europe.

"Russia's war of aggression constitutes a tectonic shift in European history," a draft of the two-day meeting's final declaration said.

The leaders will grasp "how the EU can live up to its responsibilities in this new reality, protecting our citizens, values, democracies, and our European model".

The 27 heads of state and government meet as fighting raged for a 15th day in Ukraine, with more than two million refugees escaping mainly to Poland but also to countries across Europe.

The conflict has seen a swell of support in the EU for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and leaders are expected to seriously consider the leader's plea to swiftly join the EU and escape the clutches of Russia.

"Our first priority is to send a political message to Ukraine that it belongs to the European family," an official from the French presidency said.

'Biggest issue'

But diplomats said the main topic in Versailles is to urgently explore ways to shore up Europe's self-reliance in a starkly more dangerous world, especially on energy.

"I think energy is the biggest issue on leaders' minds right now," said a source with close knowledge of the summit preparations.

The energy price shock caused by the Ukraine invasion has endangered an EU economy emerging from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic and fuelled heated discussions on how to protect consumers.

Western allies have unfurled waves of anti-Russia sanctions whose knock-on effects have exposed Europe's dangerous dependency on Moscow for gas and oil, a reality the meeting will seek ways to address.