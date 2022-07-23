Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal

KYIV (REUTERS) - Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday (July 23), a day after Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports, the Ukrainian military said.

"The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles; 2 missiles were shot down by air defence forces; 2 hit the infrastructure of the port," the Operational Command South wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal in Istanbul on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports to export millions of tonnes of grain that has been stuck in Ukrainian silos during Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson said the attack called into question agreements and promises made by Russia in Istanbul to the United Nations and Turkey, which brokered the deal.

In a statement, Ukraine's foreign ministry called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfils its commitments under the agreement for a safe corridor for grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

"The Russian missile (strike) is (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's spit in the face of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep (Tayyip) Erdogan, who made enormous efforts to reach the agreement," said foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko.

"If the reached agreement is not fulfilled, Russia will bear full responsibility for deepening the global food crisis," he added.

Russia's defence ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the attack.

US Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink called the strike "outrageous".

"Russia strikes the port city of Odesa less than 24 hours after signing an agreement to allow shipments of agricultural exports. The Kremlin continues to weaponise food. Russia must be held to account," she said on Twitter.

A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia's Black Sea fleet since Moscow's Feb 24 invasion of its neighbour has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain and stranded many ships.

This has worsened global supply chain bottlenecks and, along with Western sanctions on Russia, stoked food and energy price inflation.

Friday's export deal seeks to avert famine among tens of millions of people in poorer nations by injecting more wheat, sunflower oil, fertiliser and other products into world markets including for humanitarian needs, partly at lower prices.

Senior UN officials, briefing reporters on Friday, said the deal was expected to be fully operational in a few weeks and would restore grain shipments from the three reopened ports to pre-war levels of 5 million tonnes a month. Under the deal, Ukrainian officials would guide ships through safe channels across mined waters to three ports, including Odesa, where they would be loaded with grain.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the crisis, blaming Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its Black Sea ports.