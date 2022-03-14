Russian navy has established blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea Coast: Britain

LVIV (REUTERS) - The British Ministry of Defence said on Sunday (March 13) that Russian naval forces had established a distant blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea Coast, isolating Ukraine from international maritime trade.

Russian naval forces are continuing to carry out missile strikes against targets in Ukraine, the ministry said in its intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Russia could conduct further amphibious landing operations in the coming weeks, similar to the one conducted in the Sea of Azov, the update added.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned a Russian attack on a large Ukrainian base near the border with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) member Poland, which killed 35 people and wounded 134, according to a local official.

"We condemn the Russian Federation's missile attack on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine's border with Poland," Mr Blinken wrote on Twitter. "The brutality must stop."

Russia's defence ministry said the air strike had destroyed a large amount of weapons supplied by foreign nations that were being stored at the sprawling training facility, and that it had killed "up to 180 foreign mercenaries".

The attack on the base just 25km from the Polish border that has previously hosted Nato military instructors, brought the conflict to the doorstep of the Western defence alliance.

Russia had warned on Saturday that convoys of Western arms shipments to Ukraine could be considered legitimate targets.

Britain said the incident marked a "significant escalation".

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking on CBS's Face the Nation, said any attack on Nato territory would trigger a full response by the alliance.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the Yavoriv facility and that some were intercepted. At least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded, he said.

Russian defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russia had used high-precision, long-range weapons to strike Yavoriv and a separate facility in the village of Starichi.

"As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large amount of foreign weapons were destroyed," he said.

The 360sqm facility is one of Ukraine's biggest and is the largest in the western part of the country, which has so far been spared the worst of the fighting.

Ukraine, whose aspirations to join Nato are a major irritant to Russian President Vladimir Putin, held most of its drills with Western countries at the base before the invasion. The last major exercises were in September.

In the weeks before Russia's Feb 24 invasion, the Ukrainian military trained there, but according to Ukrainian media all foreign instructors left in mid-February, leaving behind equipment.

"The dining room and dormitory were destroyed. So were the barracks," said Colonel Leonid Benzalo, an officer in the Ukrainian medical reserve who was thrown across the room by one of the blasts. "The most important thing is we're still alive," he told Reuters after treating the wounded there.