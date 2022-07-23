3 killed as Russian missiles hit central Ukraine region

KYIV (REUTERS) - Three people were killed as 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region on Saturday (July 23), the local governor said.

Speaking on television, Governor Andriy Raikovych said two security guards at an electricity substation were killed. One Ukrainian soldier was also killed and nine more wounded.

Mr Raikovych said the strikes had disrupted the electricity grid, and that one district of the regional capital Kropyvnytskyi had been left without power as a result.