Ukraine says it foiled bid by Russia to take key Luhansk city

SIEVIERODONETSK (REUTERS) - Ukraine said it has recaptured a large chunk of territory in fierce fighting for Sievierodonetsk and foiled an attempt on Friday (June 3) by Russian troops to advance from the devastated eastern industrial city on the 100th day of Moscow's invasion.

Ukraine's defence minister said his soldiers were already training in Europe to operate the new advanced missile systems pledged by the United States and Britain, which Kyiv hopes will help swing the battle in its favour.

A war that Western countries believe Russia planned to win within hours has ground on for more than three months at a cost of thousands of lives and disruption to the global economy.

Reuters reached Sievierodonetsk last Thursday and was able to verify that Ukrainians still held part of the city.

Troops drove towards a plume of black smoke at high speed over roads littered with wrecked armoured vehicles. One soldier sat in the back seat, his face streaked with blood from injuries.

At another location in the city, Ukrainian troops, including foreign volunteers, unloaded weapons from a truck.

"We're gonna push the Russians back... We are on the right side of history," said Mr Zurab Kakalidze, a Georgian who described himself as "just a 22-year-old kid".

On Friday, the Ukrainian head of the Luhansk region told national television that Ukrainian troops had recaptured around 20 per cent of the territory they lost to Russian forces in Sievierodonetsk.

"Whereas before the situation was difficult, the percentage (held by Russia) was somewhere around 70 per cent, now we have already pushed them back by approximately 20 per cent," Mr Serhiy Gaidai said. Reuters could not independently verify Mr Gaidai's claim.

The past weeks have seen Russia pour forces into the battle for the city known for its large chemicals factory.